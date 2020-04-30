SHARJAH (AFP) - Australia booked their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final spot after South Africa failed to limit England to fewer than 131 runs in their Super 12 clash and bowed out on Saturday.

South Africa posted a challenging 189 for two with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 94 in Sharjah but they needed a big win to improve their run-rate over Australia.

The Aussies hammered West Indies by eight wickets in the first match of the day to go level on points with England who also made the final four after going past 87 runs in their chase and top the group after crossing 109.

Pakistan have already made the semi-finals from the other group.