West Indies are out from the race for semis.

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Australia Captain won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in Super 12 clash in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Aussies come in unchanged in Abu Dhabi from the eight-wicket rout of Bangladesh. West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh Jr for Ravi Rampaul in the playing XI.

"It looks like a really good wicket and won’t change throughout the 40 overs, will try to do some early damage with the ball," said Finch.

"If you have to win the tournament then you have to win both ways. But on this surface if there’s any kind of moisture then it will be first up."

Two-time champions West Indies have failed to defend their title after they went down to Sri Lanka in the previous match.

Skipper Kieron Pollard admitted the game could be the last for a few stalwarts of the West Indies cricket -- including the 42-year-old Chris Gayle.

"It is unfortunate that we couldn’t get that one last hurrah in terms of getting to the next phase of the tournament," said Pollard.

"But today is another opportunity, it will be emotional for some but the important thing is to try and win the cricket game to salvage something."

Teams



Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr