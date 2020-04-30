T20 WC: Australia to take on West Indies, England to face South Africa

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – In the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, two matches will be played today (Saturday).



In the first match, Australia will take on West Indies at Abu Dhabi at 3 pm while the second match will be played between England and South Africa at Sharjah at 7 pm.



Earlier, New Zealand batsmen Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham launched a late assault on Namibia that secured an important 52-run win in Sharjah on Friday and boosted their hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals from Group II.



The middle-order duo blasted 67 runs in the last four overs to take New Zealand to 163-4 after the team appeared to be in a touch of trouble at 96-4 at the end of the 16th over on a slow wicket as Namibia turned the screws following their decision to bowl first.



in second match, KL Rahul smashed 50 off 19 balls as India hammered Scotland by eight wickets to stay alive in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.



Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to help bowl out Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs after India put the opposition into bat in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.



Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who hit 30, took the Scotland bowling apart as India raced to their target in 6.3 overs to get their run-rate over New Zealand and Afghanistan.