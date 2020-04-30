Wahab Riaz thanks Fahad Mustafa for sending him mattress, pillows and blanket

KAERACHI (Dunya News) – National cricket team player Wahab Riaz has thanked Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa for sending him mattress, two pillows and blanket.



The cricketer shared a screenshot of his conversation with the actor and extended love to him for the unique gift.

Thank you @fahadmustafa26 bhai for the mattress, pillow and the blanket. You’re love!! pic.twitter.com/65gkHjw20f — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 4, 2021

Fahad had asked Riaz if he needs anything. As a response, the cricketer requested the actor to send him mattress, two pillows and blanket in the studio.