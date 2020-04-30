  Published On 05 November,2021 03:46 pm
Wahab Riaz thanks Fahad Mustafa for sending him mattress, pillows and blanket

KAERACHI (Dunya News) – National cricket team player Wahab Riaz has thanked Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa for sending him mattress, two pillows and blanket.

The cricketer shared a screenshot of his conversation with the actor and extended love to him for the unique gift.

Fahad had asked Riaz if he needs anything. As a response, the cricketer requested the actor to send him mattress, two pillows and blanket in the studio.  

 