ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

With Australia picking a big win over Bangladesh and taking 6 points in 4 games, the battle for the 2nd spot in Group 1 is now between South Africa and Australia, with England guaranteed to qualify.

It means the road for qualification is hard for both Sri Lanka and West Indies, and hence, the match is likely going to be a dead rubber. Both teams, though will hope to get a consolation win.

The defending champions have failed to live up to their potential in the tournament so far, losing two matches and winning just one against Bangladesh. In order to defend their title, West Indies will have to win both of their remaining matches and depend on a few results to go their way to have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Dasun Shanaka-led side are all but out of contention to advance after just one win from four matches. Sri Lanka will be keen to bow out with a win.

Squad

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando