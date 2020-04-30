Bangladesh have lost all their four matches

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Australia won the toss and chose to field in their Twenty20 World Cup clash with Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

The Australia is third behind Group 1 leaders England and South Africa.

Australia, who have won two out of their three matches, need a win to boost their semi-final hopes and Finch said they want to "exploit any moisture on offer" while bowling.

The Aussies have made one change from their previous loss to England with Mitchell Marsh coming in for Ashton Agar.

Bangladesh have lost all their four matches and are playing for pride. They have brought Mustafizur Rahman back in place of Nasum Ahmed.

It has been tough in this tournament, we didn’t play to our potential and it’s a last opportunity for us," said skipper Mahmudullah Riyad.

"We want for play for pride and try to prove ourselves again."

Teams



Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam