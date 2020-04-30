It's been more than 12 years since these two sides faced off against each other in a T20I.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Scotland Captain won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The New Zealand will play the same team that beat India in the previous match to boost their chances of moving into the semi-finals from Group 2 led by unbeaten Pakistan. On the other hand, Josh Davey is out injured and Alasdair Evans comes in for Scotland, as well as Kyle Coetzer being back out as captain.

It s been more than 12 years since these two sides faced off against each other in a T20I, on that occasion at The Oval during the 2009 T20 World Cup.

Teams



Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (capt.), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, , Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.