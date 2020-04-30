Pakistan's wicketkeeper Rizwan breaks records of Kohli

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Following his skipper Babar Azam’s footsteps, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan broke multiple records held by Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper entered the record books for being the first-ever cricketer to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year as no other player has been able to score over 748 runs in one year.

Rizwan also surpassed his team mate Babar Azam (1,607 runs) and India’s Virat Kohli (1,614 runs) when it comes to the most overall T20 runs in a calendar year.

With 1,651 T20runs in 2021, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is now only four runs behind Chris Gayle when it comes to the most T20 runs scored by any batsman in a calendar year.

The iconic West Indian batsman had scored 1,665 runs in 2015. Given his current stats and the amount of runs he has scored so far, Rizwan is sure to break the record held by Gayle.

Earlier, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam broke another record of the Indian capital Virat Kholi after becoming only captain to score 14 T20 half-centuries.

Rizwan and Babar had earlier upped the ante on Namibia, as they became the only duo to score 1,000 runs in T20 in a calendar year, as the Pakistani skipper smashed a half-century, his 14th — breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli’s record of 13 half-tons.

The Pakistani star surpassed Virat Kohli, who has scored 13 half-centuries. Azam took only 27 innings to reach the milestone, but Kohli took 44 innings.

Azam secured 70 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours, during the match against Namibia.