T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Namibia

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Pakistan at 59/0 in 10 overs against Namibia in their fourth match of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The match was started at 7pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia.

Pakistan have played three matches (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) and won all of them. However, they also need a win match against Namibia to confirm their place in semi finals from group two.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz