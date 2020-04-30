(Dunya News) - Southern Punjab U19 Whites’ Mohammad Shehzad struck 194 while Mohammad Ismail took six wickets as Southern Punjab U19 Whites thrashed Balochistan U19 Whites by an innings and 308 runs on day two of the National U19 Championship on Monday.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, Southern Punjab U19 Whites on day two resumed their first innings on the overnight score of 241 for four. Mohammad Shehzad batting on 90 went on to score 194 off 171 balls. The right-handed batter innings included 16 fours and nine sixes. Husnain Majid scored a quick-fire 50 off 41 balls. Southern Punjab declared their innings on 432 for seven in 78 overs.

Trailing by 357 runs, Balochistan U19 Whites in their second innings were bowled out for 49 in 17.3 overs. Right-arm fast Mohammad Ismail picked six wickets for 23 in eight overs.

In another Pool A fixture between Sindh U19 Whites and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites at the Lahore Country Club Muridke, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites were bowled out for 229 in 65.5 overs in their first innings. Mohammad Farooq top-scored with 79 off 107, hitting 11 fours and one six. He was supported by Afaq Ahmed who scored 53-ball 42. The pair added 107 runs for the first-wicket.

For Sindh U19 Whites, off-spinner Kashif Ali picked four for 43 in 12 overs.

At stumps, Sindh U19 Whites in their second innings were 121 for four in 29 overs, leading by 198 runs.

In the third Pool A fixture being staged at Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Central Punjab U19 Whites were dismissed for 207 against Northern U19 Whites. Opening batter Hasan Hameed top-scored with 73, while Usman Nadeem contributed 56. Northern’s Faizan Saleem picked four wickets for 48, while Ali Hasnain Sabir grabbed three for 47.

At stumps, Northern U19 Whites in their second innings were 108 for two in 38 overs. Mohammad Ali Taj returned undefeated on 67.

In a Pool B fixture between Southern Punjab U19 Blues and Balochistan U19 Blues at the National Ground in Islamabad, Balochistan U19 Blues were bowled out for 197 after resuming their innings on the overnight score of 35 for one. Basit Ali top-scored with 71, while Shamraiz Khan contributed 49 runs.

For Southern Punjab U19 Blues, Mohammad Zahid and Kashif Fareed took three wickets each.

At stumps, Southern Punjab U19 Blues were 109 for four in 28 overs.

In another Pool B fixture being played at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, Northern U19 Blues were dismissed for 300 in reply to Central Punjab U19 Blues’ 322 in their first innings. Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz and Affan Ishaq struck half-centuries.

Central Punjab’s Arham Nawab picked four for 58, while Awais Ali grabbed three for 41.

At stumps, Central Punjab U19 Blues were 61 for one in 22 overs in their second innings.

In the third fixture of Pool B being staged at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues in reply to Sindh U19 Blues’ 289 were bowled out for 247 in their first innings. Chaudry Shuja struck 78, while Maaz Sadaqat returned undefeated on 62. Sindh’s Rizwan Mehmood picked four wickets for 39, while Asif Ali took three for 43.

At stumps, Sindh U19 Blues in their second innings were 17 for two in 11 overs.

Scores in Brief –Pool A:

Southern Punjab U19 Whites beat Balochistan U19 Whites by an innings and 308 runs at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Balochistan U19 Whites 75 all out, 30.5 overs (Arafat Ahmed 5-16, Mohammad Shehzad 4-18) and 49 all out, 17.3 overs (Mohammad Ismail 6-23, Mohammad Aqib Asghar 2-1, Awais Abbas 2-20)

Southern Punjab U19 Whites 432-7 (decl), 78 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 194, Aun Shahzad 53, Hussain Majid 50, Arafat Ahmed 45; Yahya Khan 3-83)

Sindh U19 Whites v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

Sindh U19 Whites 306 all out, 79 overs (Ghazi Ghori 86, Adeel Meo 49, Kashif Ali 46; Mohammad Ayaz 3-51, Ismail Khan 3-64, Abbas Ali 2-66) and 121-4, 29 overs (Ghazi Ghori 53 not out, Adeel Meo 45 not out; Ismail Khan 3-42)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 229 all out, 65.5 overs (Mohammad Farooq 79, Afaq Khan 42; Kashif Ali 4-43, Adeel Meo 2-48, Afnan Khan 2-52)

Northern U19 Whites v Central Punjab U19 Whites at Sports Stadium, Sargodha

Northern U19 Whites 133 all out, 52.3 overs (Suleman Asif 56 not out; Muhammad Awais 4-30, Hasan Ali 2-43) and 103-2, 38 overs (Mohammad Ali Taj 67 not out)

Central Punjab U19 Whites 207 all out, 73.3 overs (Hasan Hameed 73, Usman Nadeem 56, Malik Abdul Rafay 42, Hunain Shah 31, Azan Awais 31; Faizan Saleem 4-48, Ali Hasnain Sabir 3-47, Abdul Basit 2-36)

Scores in Brief –Pool B:

Southern Punjab U19 Blues v Balochistan U19 Blues at National Ground, Islamabad

Southern Punjab U19 Blues 306-4 (decl), 78 overs (Moheer Saeed 112, Mohammad Danish 77, Hamza Nawaz 50 not out) and 109-4, 28 overs (Sharjeel Hasan 40 not out; Sajjad Ali 2-32)

Balochistan U19 Blues 197 all out, 67.3 overs (Basit Ali 71, Shamraiz Khan 49; Mohammad Zahid 3-48, Moheer Saeed 2-16)

Central Punjab U19 Blues v Northern U19 Blues at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab U19 Blues 322-6 (decl), 77 overs (Mohammad Waqas 103 not out, Sameer Saqib 62, Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas 58; Mehran Mumtaz 3-50) and 60-1, 22 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 33 not out)

Northern U19 Blues 300 all out, 79 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 56, Affan Ishaq 54 not out; Arham Nawab 4-58, Awais Ali 3-41, Syed Hasan Gillani 2-60)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues v Sindh U19 Blues at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Sindh U19 Blues 289-9 (decl), 80 overs (Talha Ahsan 71, Rizwan Mehmood 58, Nawaz Sharif 43 not out; Maaz Sadaqat 3-45, Mohammad Yaseen Khan 3-54) and 17-2, 11 overs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues 247 all out, 78.3 overs (Chaudry Shuja 78, Maaz Sadaqat 62 not out; Rizwan Mehmood 4-39, Asif Ali 3-43, Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez 2-46)