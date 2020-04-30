ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Pakistan will face Namibia in their fourth match of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday).

The match will start at 7:00pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).



Pakistan have played three matches (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) and won all of them. However, they also need a win match against Namibia to confirm their place in semi finals from group two.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

