T20 World Cup: England will take on Sri Lanka at Sharjah today

SHARJAH (Dunya News) – In International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, England will take on Sri Lanka in Sharjah today (Monday).



The match will start at 7:00pm (PST).

Earlier, Trent Boult led an inspired bowling attack as New Zealand thrashed Twenty20 World Cup favourites India by eight wickets on Sunday to leave Virat Kohli s men facing a desperate struggle to reach the semi-finals.

Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi shared five wickets between them to restrict India to 110 for seven after being invited to bat first in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.

Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, who made 49, put 72 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis romped home in 14.3 overs and hand India their second straight loss of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah denied Mitchell his maiden fifty but the wicket proved a minor blemish for the Kiwis, who bounced back from their opening loss to group toppers Pakistan.

