T20 World Cup: Two matches to be played today

SHARJAH (Dunya News) - In the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup, two matches are scheduled to be played today (Saturday).

In the first match, South Africa will take on Sri Lanka at Sharjah at 3 pm while the second match will be played between Australia and England in Dubai at 7 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier, despite a brilliant batting performance of the batters, the Bangladesh cricket team failed to chase down 143 and fell agonisingly short in the Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Andre Russell gave West Indies the all-important breakthrough as he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for cheap.

In the second match, Asif launched four clean sixes off Karim Janat in the 19th over, and ended the tense game with an over to spare to win T20 clash with Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

With Pakistan needing 24 runs off the final two overs, Asif lifted paceman Karim Janat s first, third, fifth and sixth balls over the boundary to help Pakistan overhaul a tricky 148-run target.

Asif finished with 25 off just seven balls with four sixes and a single, leaving Janat and all the other Afghan players frustrated.