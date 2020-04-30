Pakistani Cricket team all set to bring T20 World Cup trophy home

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani Cricket team on Friday is all set to bring T20 World Cup trophy home.

According to the details the team, after winning two major victories in T20 World Cup matches, was found working hard during the practice and training session to bag the final victory in the mega event.

As per details shared in a video the cricket team was seen doing hardcore gym exercises to maintain fitness. The fans of Pakistani cricket team have lauded the hard training and encouraged their favorite team members to bag the victory in today’s match which will take place at 7 PM between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai International stadium.

Here is the sneak peek to their fitness recent training session:

