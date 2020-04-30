PCB announces match officials for Pakistan-West Indies women's series

LAHORE (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that Former Test cricketer and member of PCB’s elite panel of match referees Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team in the three One-Day Internationals between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women at the National Stadium, Karachi on 8, 11 and 14 November.

The on-field umpiring responsibilities will be shared amongst Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz – all on the PCB’s elite panel of umpires, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

The match officials’ appointments in detail are below

8 Nov – 1st ODI. Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires) and Faisal Afridi (reserve umpire). Ali Naqvi (match referee)



11 Nov – 2nd ODI. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires) and Rashid Riaz (reserve umpire). Ali Naqvi (match referee)



14 Nov – 3rd ODI. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires) and Faisal Afridi (reserve umpire). Ali Naqvi (match referee).