Pakistan to face Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup today

DUBAI (Dunya News) – In the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in Dubai today (Friday).

According to details, the match will start at 7:00pm (PST).

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has played two matches so far and won all of them.

Earlier, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium.

Warner, who was dropped from his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad last month after two bad games, smashed 10 fours in his 42-ball knock as Australia achieved their target of 155 with 18 balls to spare in Dubai.

Warner and skipper Aaron Finch, who made 37, took apart the Sri Lankan bowlers with an opening stand of 70. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned impressive figures of 2-12 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 154-6 despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa s unbeaten 33 off 26 balls.

Squad

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman