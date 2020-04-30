The decision to take him off-air has been taken on the proposal of the inquiry committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) administration on Thursday took Nauman Niaz off-air and barred him from hosting the show following an on-air misbehavior of sports anchorperson with former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

The decision to take him off-air has been taken on the proposal of the inquiry committee formed by the PTV to investigate the spat.

According to sources, an important meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of MD PTV in which the incident involving Shoaib Akhtar was reviewed. The on-air recording of the program was also reviewed in the meeting.

The committee decided to summon former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on the issue while Noman Niaz was immediately barred from hosting the program.

On Wednesday, sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz‘s misbehaved with former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during live show.

Shoaib Akhtar quit and walked off the show "Game On Hai" after being insulted by the anchor.

This all started when the ex-fast bowler gave credit to Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars franchise for finding Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Responding to Akhtar’s statement, Nauman Niaz said, “You are being a little rude so I don t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Later, the ex-cricketer apologized to the guests and announced his resignation from the panel. He said, “A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don t think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much."

Other guests including West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul were also part of the program to discuss Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in Twenty20 World Cup.