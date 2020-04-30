DUBAI (Dunya News) – Australia have won the toss and choose to field against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka made one change as Maheesh Theekshana was declared fit and came in place of Binura Fernando while Australia went unchanged from their last match.

Australia defeated South Africa in their opening game by five wickets and two balls to spare. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, registered a win as well where they went past Bangladesh by five wickets and seven balls remaining.

Dasun Shanaka will aim to grab a sensational win today in a tough group which promises to go down to the wire.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana