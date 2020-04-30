Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on 8, 11 and 14 November at the National Stadium.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three squad members of the national women’s team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre have tested positive for Covid-19.



These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing yesterday and are under 10-day quarantine, which ends on 6 November.

The other squad members will remain in isolation till 2 November and undergo tests every alternate day, starting tomorrow, to stem any potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

