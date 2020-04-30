ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - In International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, Australia will take on Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi on today (Thursday).



The match will start at 7:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time (PST).



Earlier, Namibia had defeated Scotland by the four wickets in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.



Scotland set a target of 110 runs for Namibia.



A three-wicket haul by Ruben Trumpelmann helped his side restrict Scotland to 109 for eight in 20 overs. Scotland faced a major top-order collapse with Michael Leask making the only noteworthy knock. He registered 44 off 27 balls.



Other than Ruben Trumpelmann s brilliant display, Jan Frylinck also took two wickets for Namibia. Meahwhile, JJ Smit and David Wiese registered a dismissal each.