Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Tayyab Tahir, Saad Khan, Faizan Riaz score centuries

MULTAN (Dunya News) -The second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 started with a century scored in each of the three matches.

Southern Punjab’s Tayyab Tahir recorded his maiden first-class century with an impressive 181 not out at a healthy strike rate of 80 against Balochistan at Multan Cricket Stadium on the first day.

Tayyab anchored Southern Punjab to 344 for three in 81.3 overs as he smashed 19 fours and four sixes. The right-handed batter stitched partnerships worth 90 and 191 with Umar Siddiq (32 off 70) and Imran Rafiq (81 off 122).

Tayyab, on Thursday, will resume Southern Punjab’s innings with Azam Khan, who is unbeaten on 15.

At Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Sindh finished the day on 260 for four, thanks to incredible 129 from Saad Khan and 94 not out from captain Fawad Alam.

Sindh were reduced to 16 for three as Imran Khan Snr accounted for last match’s centurion Khurram Manzoor (eight) and Test batter Asad Shadiq (0), while Sharjeel Khan was sent packing by Sameen Gul.

Saad and Fawad added 191 for the fourth wicket to rescue Sindh, before Saad, who smoked 14 fours and a six in his 195-ball stay, was dismissed by off-spinner Sajid Khan. Fawad will resume Sindh’s innings with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Hasan.

Northern’s Faizan Riaz smashed his second century of the tournament, as he was unbeaten on 146 against Central Punjab when stumps were drawn at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Faizan, to date, has struck 15 fours off 221 balls and will be continuing an undefeated fourth wicket stand of 202 with Sarmad Bhatti, who stroked an unbeaten 81.

Central Punjab had a good start to the day after their captain Azhar Ali elected to bowl as they had two Northern batters – Mohammad Huraira and Umar Amin – back in the pavilion by 4.3 overs. Huraira was dismissed LBW by Ehsan Adil and Umar was caught off Bilawal Iqbal.

Nasir Nawaz, however, held an end with his 46 off 71.