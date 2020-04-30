War of words between Amir, Harbhajan’s duo goes viral on Twitter

LAHORE (Web Desk) – War of words between renowned Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir and former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Sindh has gone viral on Twitter.

According to the details, Muhammad Amir while celebrating the blockbuster victory of Green shirts against Indian cricket team tagged Harbhajan Singh. The Indian cricketer referring to the spot fixing saga of Lord’s 2010 match that held Muhammad Amir guilty of the crime blamed the Pakistani cricketer for ‘disgracing the beautiful game’.

In response to which Muhammad Amir took it to Twitter and shared a nostalgiac video where former captain Pakistani cricket team Shahid Afridi had hit 4 straight sixers on Harbhajan’s balls which had left the bowler in utter anger.

The duo exchanged a total of eight tweets and left the fans of cricket mouth agaped on Twitter. Here is a sneak peek to the furious Twitter-conversation:

