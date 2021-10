Mohammad Saifuddin was forced out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday due to a back injury.

DUBAI (AFP) - Bangladesh fast-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was forced out of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday due to a back injury, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

The 24-year-old will be replaced by Rubel Hossain who has played 159 international matches, including 28 T20Is.

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets in their opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, will face England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.