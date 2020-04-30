  Published On 26 October,2021 11:31 pm
Congratulatory messages pour on Pakistan's impressive victory against New Zealand

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Congratulatory messages poured in from across the globe after Pakistan crushed New Zealand by 5 wickets to pick up their second straight win in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Prime Minister Office and other politicians congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

From Shoaib Akhtar to Shahid Afridi, cricket stars and celebrities from all over the world dropped congratulatory messages for the Men in Green for the thumping victory against New Zealand.

