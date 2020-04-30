Hilarious memes go viral amidst T20 World Cup match between Pak, NZ

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Hilarious memes go viral amidst T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday as the cricket fever surges around the globe this season.

According to the details, this match is special for the audience of both the countries as during the ongoing year in September New Zealand cancelled its ODI tour to Pakistan due to security concerns. The cricket fans of both the countries have been looking forward to seeing Pakistan and New Zealand team on the cricket pitch.

In the wake of this level of excitement, Pakistani fans took it to Twitter and posted funny memes to share the joy that T20 World Cup season brought to them.

Let’s have a sneak peak to the memes-gone-viral:

