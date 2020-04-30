LAHORE (Web Desk ) - Former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday said that the Pakistani fans in Dubai stadium should make no noise otherwise team New Zealand will call off the play.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Shoaib mocked that the Pakistani spectators should not make noise in stadium otherwise, the utterly afraid team New Zealand might request to call off the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Moreover, the former cricketer stated that team New Zealand is expert in calling off the matches and added that the Pakistani audience should not give them the chance of cancelling the match.



It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in September New Zealand cricket team had called off its first ODI tour to Pakistan due to security concerns

