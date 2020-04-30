SHARJAH (Dunya News) –Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday.

With revenge on their mind and looking to build up on the historic high of beating India, Babar Azam’s team would be eyeing another big scalp in New Zealand, the team which recently withdrew from a scheduled series against Men in Green after landing there, citing a security threat which.

The pullout had hampered Pakistan’s World Cup preparations which took a further hit with England too withdrawing from the tour.

The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will aim to start their Super 12 campaign on a high, having lost both of their warm-up games against Australia and England, respectively.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (capt.), Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi.