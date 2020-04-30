Babar Azam reminded his team that their main target is to win the title of T20 World Cup.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has requested his team players to not get over-excited about their win over India in their first match in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



Speaking in dressing room after the historic victory, Azam reminded his team that their main target is to win the title of T20 World Cup.

The captain and head coach address the players after Pakistan s historic win over India. #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/Laww5iTMzX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 24, 2021

Pakistan have lost focus in the past but I can see this bunch of players can change that traditional habit and grab the trophy, he added.



The captain said that we will together enjoy but at this right moment, we have to maintain momentum. This is just the beginning as we have several matches to win ahead, he expressed.

Earlier in the day after winning match against arch-rival by 10 wickets, Babar Azam said, "This is just the start, we have confidence to build on it now."

"That will remain with us. The pressure on us wasn’t that much -- we weren’t thinking of the record against India at all. We executed our plans well and the early wickets were very helpful”, he went on to say.



The skipper further stated, "Shaheen’s wickets gave us a lot of confidence and the spinners dominated as well."

T20 World Cup: Pakistan crush India by 10 wickets

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.