Shane Warne chooses Pakistan as his 'favourites' in ICC T20 World Cup

(Dunya News) – Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has lauded Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and said that he has continued to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms of cricket.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Warne stated that he considered Pakistan as his favourites in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup after emphatic win over India.

What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

Just a super all round and impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms, he added.



The reaction came after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.



Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.



Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.