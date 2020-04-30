Rizwan achieves the milestone of 100 T20 catches

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a superb catch propelling his name to one of the top Twitter trends as he achieved the milestone of 100 T20 catches.

During ongoing high voltage match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan crossed the milestone of taking 100 catches in T20 cricket by catching Suryakumar Yadav.

Rizwan took a phenomenal catch off a Hassan Ali delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over of the T20 World Cup match against India. Leaping to his right, Rizwan caught the ball, putting India under further pressure and achieving yet another milestone for Pakistan.

Twitterati instantly lauded the remarkable catch. Here are some of the tweets praising Rizwan:

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the only match of the World Cup for which 100 per cent tickets were sold on the first day in a very short time.

