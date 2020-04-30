Afridi prays for Pak’s victory in blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against India today

KARACHI (Dunya News): Former captain Pakistani Cricket team Shahid Afridi on Sunday expressed high hopes for Green Shirts’ victory in the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against India today.

According to the details, the match between two historical rivals has always remained magnum opus in terms of attracting attention of cricket lovers all across the world.

Pertaining to the historic match that is about to start, a number of former cricketers from both the countries have shared their suggestions for the players to perform well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi, taking it to Twitter stated that his prayers are with Team Pakistan. Furthermore, he added that he hopes to see good and confident cricket. Afridi went on to say that whole nation is looking forward to seeing Pakistan Cricket team bagging victory tonight.







— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 24, 2021