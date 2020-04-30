ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Put into bat by South Africa in their final warm-up ahead of the ICC Men s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan scored 186/6 with Fakhar Zaman scoring an impressive 52 off 28.

Before retiring, he added crucial runs with veteran Shoaib Malik (23 off 20) as Pakistan fightback from a poor start. Asif Ali hit blistering 32 runs from 18. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, while Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje took one each. evening.

Both teams won their opening practice games. While Pakistan defeated the West Indies by seven wickets, South Africa got the better of Afghanistan by 41 runs.