Namibia bowl first against Netherlands in key T20 World Cup clash

ABU DHABI (AFP) - Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Netherlands in a crucial match for both teams at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Namibia, who had a bruising introduction to the World Cup after they lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Monday, have made one change to their side in Abu Dhabi.

Michael van Lingen comes in for Pikky Ya France.

"Teams chasing here have done well. We ll take positives from a quality Sri Lankan side, we have to stay longer in the battle," Erasmus said at the toss.

Netherlands lost their first match to Ireland also by seven wickets with Curtis Campher taking four wickets in four balls.

"Doesn t really matter, but we would have bowled first too," said skipper Pieter Seelaar.

He shrugged off carrying any scars from the previous loss and said.

"Don t dwell too much on the losses or losing those four wickets in four balls," he added.

They have made two changes with Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten making the team in place of Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover.

Teams

Netherlands: Max O Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (capt), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz