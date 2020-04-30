T20 WC: Netherlands to face Namibia, Sri Lanka to take on Ireland today

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – In International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup, two matches will be played today (Wednesday).



In the first match, Netherlands will take on the Namibia at 03:00 pm while in the second match, Sri Lanka will face Ireland at 07:00 pm in Abu Dhabi.



Earlier, Richie Berrington smashed 70 to set up Scotland s second successive win at the Twenty20 World Cup as they beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs.



Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Sunday, are now on the verge of making the Super 12 stage.



Scotland rode on a crucial 92-run third-wicket stand between Berrington and Matthew Cross, who hit 45, to post 165 for nine after electing to bat first in the round-one match.



In second match, Bangladesh clinched victory by defending a 154-run target against Oman in Group B match of Twenty20 World Cup.



All rounder Shakib Al Hasan s thrilling 42-run inning and three wickets shared with Mustafizur Rehman s four wickets helped Bangladesh to stay alive in the World Cup after they got a set back by Scotland on the opening day.