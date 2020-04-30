ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – In the qualifying round of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup, two matches will be played today (Monday).



In the first match, Ireland will take on the Netherlands at 03:00 pm while in the second match, Sri Lanka will face Namibia at 07:00 pm in Abu Dhabi.



Earlier, Oman handed Papua New Guinea a 10-wicket rout as the Twenty20 World Cup, which was shifted from India due to Covid-19, got underway in the unlikely surroundings of a 3,000-seat stadium on the outskirts of Muscat .



In the second match of Twenty20 World Cup, Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat, Oman. In a nail-biting match, Scotland successfully defended a 141-run target securing their first win in T20 World Cup against Bangladesh.