LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Central Punjab School Championship 2021 will conclude on Monday with the final between Lahore’s Qilla Lakhshman Singh and Faisalabad’s Divisional Public School at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 40-over contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s official YouTube channel and its first ball will be bowled at 1030.

The Central Punjab School Championship 2021 began on 15 September in which 162 schools from 18 districts, falling under the jurisdiction of Central Punjab Cricket Association, participated. The tournament featured as many as 3,200 players, who played across 47 venues.