MUSCAT (Dunya News) – Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in the second match of Twenty20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

In a nail-biting match, Scotland successfully defended a 141-run target securing their first win in T20 World Cup against Bangladesh.

B Wheal was the highest wicket taker for Scotland sending three players to pavilion. While CN Greaves removed the danger man Mushfiqur Rahim at 38 following the dismissal of Shakib Ul Hasan earlier.

Shakib Al Hasan, fresh from Kolkata Knight Riders appearance in IPL seemed to be struggling in Al Amerat while facing Scotland bowlers. He could only managed to score 20 runs after both the opening batsmen ended up scoring 5 runs each.

Chris Greaves was also proved to be the lone warrior for Scotland with the bat securing 45 runs off 26 balls to become the top scorer in his team.

Whereas George Munsey was the second best scorer from Scotland team securing 29 runs off 23 balls. Mark Watt added another 22 runs to the scorecard for Scotland.

For Bangladesh, M hasan remained the highest wicket-taker sending three players back to pavilion. While Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each. Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

As soon as the match started, the Scotland team seemed to be struggling with the bat as they kept losing wickets. However, the remarkable innings by Greaves, added with the last-over sixer by Josh Davey, carried Scotland team to 140 runs against the tigers which they failed to clinch.

Earlier the day, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to field first against Scotland.

Bangladesh were strong favourites to win group B but will have to beat Oman and Papua New Guinea to ensure they advance to the Super 12.

Previously, Scotland was able to beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup of 2012. Ever since, this is the first win of Scotland against the tigers.