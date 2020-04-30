The decisions were taken by an ACC meeting which was held in Dubai on Friday.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to allot the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup to Pakistan.

The tournament, set to be played in the ODI format, will follow a T20 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next year.

The ACC meeting, chaired by Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, has recognised that it is the turn of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host the event.

He said the PCB, as it has been maintaining in the recent times, has declared that it will not host the event at a neutral venue, but in Pakistan only.

The decision came hours after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly invited Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final.

The PCB Chairman and the BCCI President met on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council’s Executive Board meeting on Friday.

Both Raja and Ganguly discussed several areas of common interest for both during this meeting.

Sources said that the informal meeting between the two heads of the boards took place in a cordial atmosphere while the two discussed the revival of Asian block and mutual cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will take on India in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.