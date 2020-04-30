  Published On 15 October,2021 11:07 am
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket team to leave for Dubai today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket team will leave for Dubai today (Friday) to participate in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.

According to details, the team is present at Allama Iqbal International Airport from where they will depart for Dubai on a charter flight.

All the members have been allowed to bring their families along for the T20 Word Cup tournament that is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14.

Pakistan’s 15-player squad

Babar Azam 

Shadab Khan 
Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Wasim

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shoaib Malik

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in T20 World Cup 2021

(All matches to start at 1900 Pakistan time)

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule

10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 