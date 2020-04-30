T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket team to leave for Dubai today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket team will leave for Dubai today (Friday) to participate in International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.
According to details, the team is present at Allama Iqbal International Airport from where they will depart for Dubai on a charter flight.
All the members have been allowed to bring their families along for the T20 Word Cup tournament that is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14.
Pakistan’s 15-player squad
Babar Azam
Shadab Khan
Asif Ali
Fakhar Zaman
Haider Ali
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Imad Wasim
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Wasim
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shoaib Malik
Schedule of Pakistan’s matches in T20 World Cup 2021
(All matches to start at 1900 Pakistan time)
24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi
7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final schedule
10 Nov – 1st semi-final, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
11 Nov – 2nd semi-final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
14 Nov – Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai