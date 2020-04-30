"All the best," the former captain wrote on Twitter.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed happiness and appreciated inclusion of Shoaib Malik in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad.

Shoaib Malik had been named in the Pakistan squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup after Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out due to a back injury during National T20 Cup.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player he can contribute big time for Pakistan," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

"All the best," the former captain added.

Shoaib Malik captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he featured in the 2012, 2014 and 2016 tournaments.

The Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 15 October. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on 18 and 20 October, respectively before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab)