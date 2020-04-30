His replacement will be announced soon.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources said Saturday.

According to sources, doctors examined Sohaib’s injury and advised him to rest. His replacement will be announced soon.

It merits mention that Sohaib Maqsood suffered a back injury during the National T20 Cup.

On the other hand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground, Lahore, from Sunday, 10 October.