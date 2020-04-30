National T20: Central Punjab will take on Northern, Southern Punjab to face Sindh

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the National T-20 Cup, two matches will be played in the tournament at Lahore today (Friday).

In first match, Central Punjab will take on Northern at 3 in the afternoon while the second match will be played between Southern Punjab and Sindh at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Balochistan beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets in Lahore last night.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 155 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Balochistan achieved the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.