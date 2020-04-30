The reserve players including Fakhr and Shahnawaz Dhani are likely to be included in the final 15

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and national team captain Babar Azam will today (Friday) take decision regarding changes in the Men in Green’s squad for the upcoming T20 World.

Sources said that the PCB chairman Rameez Raja will meet captain Babar Azam today (Friday) while chief selector Muhammad Waseem will not be part of the meeting to discuss the T20 World Cup lineup.

The reserve players of the World Cup squad including Fakhr Zaman and Shah Nawaz Dhani are likely to be included in the final 15 squad from the reserve. While Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Hasnain are likely be moved to reserve squad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan s 15-member squad, including 3 reserve players. Selected according to the needs of the team, keeping in mind the conditions.