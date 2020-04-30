Peterson made her final appearance for New Zealand at last year's T20 World Cup

(Reuters) - All-rounder Anna Peterson, the first New Zealand woman to pick up a hat-trick in a Twenty20 international, called time on her career with the national team on Tuesday after nearly a decade playing for the White Ferns .

Peterson, who played 64 matches for New Zealand across one-day and T20 formats, said she would continue in domestic cricket while also working as a rugby manager for women and girls.

"I ve loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand," the 31-year-old said.

"The White Ferns have a special team culture and I ve been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I ve also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe."

Peterson made her final appearance for New Zealand at last year s T20 World Cup against eventual champions Australia.