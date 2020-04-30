National cricket team to land in Dubai on Oct 15 for T20 World Cup

LAHORE (Dunya News) – National cricket team will arrive in Dubai on October 15 for the matches of Twenty20 World Cup.



According to details, the squad of T20 World Cup will gather in Lahore on October 20 where the players and management officials will be quarantined for seven days.



Bowling consultant Vernon Philander will arrive in Lahore on October 7 while batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the team in United Arab Emirates.



All the members have been allowed to bring their families along for the T20 Word Cup tournament that is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14.