Bavuma confident of winning fitness battle for Twenty20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma expects to be fit to lead the side at the Twenty20 World Cup as he continues to recover from a thumb injury.



The top-order batter admits he is not 100% fit, but believes he will be ready for South Africas opening game against Australia on Oct 23.



“I started batting a bit yesterday, just to feel it out,” Bavuma told reporters. “According to the medical team, everything is still on schedule. Everyone is happy with the progress thus far.”



Bavuma will be the first black African captain for South Africa at a World Cup. He admits there is a mix of anxiety and excitement among the players, especially given the teams past failings at major tournaments.



“Looking at the position I am in, I acknowledge the responsibility when leaving South African shores,” he said. “And the thinking that when you come back to South Africa, things could be different. Your life could be different.”