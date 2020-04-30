National T-20: Next two matches to be played on Oct 6

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi, next two matches will be played on Wednesday.

In the 19th match of the Cup Central Punjab will face Sindh while in 20th match Balochistan will play against Northern.

Earlier, ATF Southern Punjab suffered their sixth successive defeat in the National T20 2021-22 as Home City Central Punjab romped home by seven wickets in the 18th and last match of the Rawalpindi-leg of the tournament played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

In second match, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz delivered both with bat and ball to spearhead Northern’s exciting 14-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 17th match of the National T20 tournament played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.