National T20: Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab, Central Punjab to face Sindh

(Dunya News) - In the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi, two matches will be played today (Saturday).

In the first match, Balochistan will take on Southern Punjab at 3 in the afternoon while the second match will be played between Central Punjab and Sindh at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sindh beat Northern by three runs under Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method last night.

Batting first, Sindh scored 176 for seven in twenty stipulated overs while Northern could manage to score only 63 for three in reduced overs target under D/L method.