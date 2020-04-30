LONDON (AFP) - Warwickshire completed a domestic double on day four of the final of England s domestic Bob Willis Trophy at Lord s on Friday after crushing Lancashire by an innings and 199 runs.

Mark Robinson, who guided England to Women s World Cup glory in 2017, has won two trophies in his first season as Bears head coach after clinching the County Championship title one week ago.

Lancashire faced an uphill battle from day one after being inserted by Warwickshire and skittled out for just 78.

At one point they were reduced to 12-6 in an innings featuring five ducks as paceman Craig Miles took 5-28.

Warwickshire -- who pipped Lancashire on the final day of the season to win England s domestic County Championship for the eighth time -- compiled a daunting 518 in reply.

Opener Rob Yates struck his fifth ton of the 2021 campaign and captain Will Rhodes made 156 as Lancashire conceded a mammoth first-innings deficit of 440 runs.

The Red Rose showed more resistance in their second innings but ended day three on 171-6 and Warwickshire took the remaining four wickets on Friday morning.

The Bob Willis Trophy was conceived last year to provide meaningful competition in first-class English cricket after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the County Championship.

This year s showpiece five-day match at Lord s pitted County Championship winners Warwickshire against runners-up Lancashire, but future editions of the competition remain uncertain.

