RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – GFS Sindh retained their top position on the points table in the National T20 2021-22 with a three-run win via the DLS method against Northern in the 14th match of the tournament played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday night.

Heavy rain brought a halt with Northern 62 for three (7.3 overs) in their 177-run chase. After the rain ended, a wet outfield forced the match to be abandoned.

The ball before the rain interruption earned Sindh Nasir Nawaz’s wicket that turned the DLS equation in their favour. Northern needed to be 66 for three to earn victory on the DLS method at that stage of the match. Nasir was caught attempting a big shot off Danish Aziz.

Nasir top-scored for Northern with 27 off 19 balls (three fours, one six). Haider Ali scored 11 while Imad Wasim was batting on 13 when the rain arrived.

Sindh now have eight points from five games while Northern have accumulated six from five matches.

Earlier, Northern won the toss and opted to bowl. Sindh lost Shan Masood for one in the second over of the innings. Sharjeel Khan took the attack to the Northern bowlers in a 52-run stand for the second-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (15).

After Khurram’s departure, Sharjeel continued his onslaught, the left-hander played a series of attacking shots and only a superb diving catch at the mid-wicket fence by Haris ended his 64-run innings. Sharjeel faced 43 balls and hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Saud Shakeel made another useful contribution before being dismissed by Salman Irshad for 28. Salman then got rid of Anwar Ali (13) with another slower ball. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed chipped in with a useful 26 off 18 balls (two fours).

Rumman Raees ended the Sindh innings on a high with two big sixes (one each in the penultimate and the final over). For Northern Salman, Shadab Khan and Musa Khan took two wickets apiece. Haris who bowled a fiery opening spell gave away only 22 runs in his four overs.